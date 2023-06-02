Jim Harbaugh Blames Poor Social Media Vetting For The Hiring Of Shemy Schembechler

Videos by OutKick

Jim Harbaugh believes poor social media vetting is largely responsible for the Shemy Schembechler disaster.

Bo Schembechler’s son left the Wolverines just days after being fired after it was discovered he liked tweets some found offensive about race in America, January 6 and other controversial topics.

Shemy Schembechler resigned from Michigan after his Twitter history surfaced. (Credit: Twitter)

Shemy Schembechler resigned from Michigan after his Twitter history surfaced. (Credit: Twitter)

Some of the tweets at the center of his resignation revolved around Thomas Sowell and Jason Whitlock arguing the breakdown of the nuclear family has caused serious issues for the black family.

The tweets from Whitlock below were at the center of some Schembechler’s likes.

Racial idolators argue that racism is the number 1 obstacle damaging black people. They believe the solutions we're looking for are political, not spiritual. They take items in the news cycle and hammer those points. They're wrong. I'm right. That's my Ted Talk. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 28, 2023

Jim Harbaugh explains Shemy Schembechler resignation.

Jim Harbaugh bluntly addressed the situation Thursday, and said the program has to do a better job of vetting social media.

“Once I became aware of things that were offensive — offensive to me, offensive to other members of our team — (we acted). We didn’t want that mindset around…I’ve known Shemy for a long time, but there’s no sacred cow. It’s not who we are — it’s not us,” Harbaugh said at the Sound Mind Sound Body football camp, according to MLive.com.

Jim Harbaugh reacts to Shemy Schembechler’s Twitter history. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

He also made it clear the Wolverines now have a different company doing background checks on potential hires.

“I read the report myself. We have a company that vets that — social media — and they came back and (cleared him). We’ve got a new company doing that (now), but they’ve got to be better. I’ll take responsibility for that. If somebody can find that in a day, then we have to be better ourselves,” the two-time Big Ten champion further added.

Shemy Schembechler previously apologized for his Twitter activity.

Prior to Harbaugh pinning the situation on poor vetting and taking responsibility, Shemy Schembechler actually addressed the situation himself and apologized.

“Any words or philosophies that in any way seek to underplay the immeasurable suffering and long-term economic and social inequities that hundreds of years of slavery and the ‘Jim Crow’ era caused for Black Americans is wrong. I was wrong. We must never sanitize morally unsanitary, historical behaviors that have hindered the Black community, or any other community. There are no historical silver linings for the experience of our brothers and sisters,” the son of the legendary Michigan coach said through a PR firm in late May.

Now, he’s gone from the program his father’s last name has become famous with.

Jim Harbaugh talks about Shemy Schembechler leaving the program. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

This entire situation is a blunt reminder that the downfalls of social media almost always outweigh the upsides. Make smarter decisions or simply get off social media entirely.