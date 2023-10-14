Stanford Player Trolls Shedeur Sanders In Brutal Fashion After Comeback Win

Videos by OutKick

Shedeur Sanders had to deal with a little trolling after Stanford beat Colorado.

The Cardinal stormed back Friday night from a 29-point deficit to defeat Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes in double overtime.

Some fireworks really flew after the game when Stanford offensive lineman Connor McLaughlin trolled the Colorado QB by pretending to flash a watch like Shedeur loves to do.

You can watch the hilarious troll job below.

He hit the Shedeur after defeating Colorado 😳 pic.twitter.com/BdXEiBDEey — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

Stanford player trolls Shedeur Sanders.

If you’re going to be a bit arrogant on the field, flash a watch and talk trash, then you run the risk of people doing the same to you.

Shedeur Sanders absolutely loves flashing his watch. It was interesting the first time or two. Now, it’s becoming a bit cringe.

It was especially cringe when he did it after barely beating an awful Arizona State team.

Shedeur went straight to the Arizona State student section after Colorado's win to throw up his watch pic.twitter.com/WIiSrLB4cT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 8, 2023

Clearly, other players in the PAC-12 have had enough of Colorado and the team’s antics. That’s obvious from the fact Connor McLaughlin went out of his way to mock and taunt Shedeur Sanders’ watch stunt after coming back from being down 29.

Again, if you’re going to take your trash, you better be ready to take it when you lose. That’s the position Shedeur Sanders found himself in Friday night.

Shedeur Sanders loves showing off his watch. A Stanford player mocked Shedeur after beating Colorado Friday night. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Perhaps he’ll stop his watch stunt now that Colorado is 4-3 and faltering in a huge way. If not, you can expect to see more mocking with every additional Buffalos loss.