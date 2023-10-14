Stanford Player Trolls Shedeur Sanders In Brutal Fashion After Comeback Win

Videos by OutKick

Shedeur Sanders had to deal with a little trolling after Stanford beat Colorado.

The Cardinal stormed back Friday night from a 29-point deficit to defeat Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes in double overtime.

Some fireworks really flew after the game when Stanford offensive lineman Connor McLaughlin trolled the Colorado QB by pretending to flash a watch like Shedeur loves to do.

You can watch the hilarious troll job below.

Stanford player trolls Shedeur Sanders.

If you’re going to be a bit arrogant on the field, flash a watch and talk trash, then you run the risk of people doing the same to you.

Shedeur Sanders absolutely loves flashing his watch. It was interesting the first time or two. Now, it’s becoming a bit cringe.

It was especially cringe when he did it after barely beating an awful Arizona State team.

Clearly, other players in the PAC-12 have had enough of Colorado and the team’s antics. That’s obvious from the fact Connor McLaughlin went out of his way to mock and taunt Shedeur Sanders’ watch stunt after coming back from being down 29.

Again, if you’re going to take your trash, you better be ready to take it when you lose. That’s the position Shedeur Sanders found himself in Friday night.

Shedeur Sanders loves showing off his watch. A Stanford player mocked Shedeur after beating Colorado Friday night. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Perhaps he’ll stop his watch stunt now that Colorado is 4-3 and faltering in a huge way. If not, you can expect to see more mocking with every additional Buffalos loss.

ColoradoColorado BuffaloesDeion SandersShedeur SandersStanfordStanford Cardinal

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

Leave a Reply