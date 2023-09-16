Shedeur Sanders Fires Back At Colorado State Coach

Videos by OutKick

Shedeur Sanders thinks Jay Norvell should have kept his mouth shut when it came to opining about Deion.

The Colorado State coach made waves when he decided to take an unsolicited shot at the way Deion Sanders dresses while interacting with the media.

“I sat down with ESPN, and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder, I told them I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said, ‘When I talk to grown ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me,'” Norvell said earlier in the week.

His comments set off a firestorm within the Colorado community and the Buffalo coach’s son has now returned fire.

Shedeur Sanders responds to Jay Norvell.

Instead of just staying silent, Deion Sanders’ talented son decided to fire a few shots of his own in Norvell’s direction.

“You gotta be a fool to do that. You got to be a fool to do that. You got his son playing quarterback and his other son playing safety. So, it’s like, come on now. You’re asking for it,” the star QB said during a Friday appearance on “First Take.”

He could hardly contain his excitement as he shared his thoughts on Norvell. You can watch his comments below.

“You gotta be a fool to do that. … It’s just extra motivation."



🗣️ Shedeur Sanders on CSU coach Jay Norvell



(via @FirstTake) pic.twitter.com/QlhZ3yyacK — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 15, 2023

Shedeur and the Buffaloes are coming.

How do we think Shedeur and company are feeling? Feeling pretty good, right? It certainly appears that way.

That young man couldn’t have been grinning any more if he tried. He is amped up, and it’s hard to blame him.

Shedeur Sanders responds to criticism of Deion from CSU coach Jay Norvell. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Shedeur Sanders has been unstoppable through two games, and Norvell gave him an entire shipment of ammunition to use as motivation with his comments.

Why did Norvell do that? What was the goal? As Deion said, it’s personal now.

“It was just gonna be a good game, but they done messed around and made it PERSONAL” 😳



“Why would you talk about us, when we don’t talk about nobody”



Deion Sanders responds to comments made from Coach Norvell and things are getting heated 👀 pic.twitter.com/U9Em4bPiJ5 — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) September 14, 2023

Tonight is going to be a dog fight, and that’s great news for fans. Expect Shedeur Sanders and company to pour it on if they get the chance.