Shedeur Sanders Fires Back At Colorado State Coach

Shedeur Sanders thinks Jay Norvell should have kept his mouth shut when it came to opining about Deion.
The Colorado State coach made waves when he decided to take an unsolicited shot at the way Deion Sanders dresses while interacting with the media.
“I sat down with ESPN, and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder, I told them I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said, ‘When I talk to grown ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me,'” Norvell said earlier in the week.
His comments set off a firestorm within the Colorado community and the Buffalo coach’s son has now returned fire.
Shedeur Sanders responds to Jay Norvell.
Instead of just staying silent, Deion Sanders’ talented son decided to fire a few shots of his own in Norvell’s direction.
“You gotta be a fool to do that. You got to be a fool to do that. You got his son playing quarterback and his other son playing safety. So, it’s like, come on now. You’re asking for it,” the star QB said during a Friday appearance on “First Take.”
He could hardly contain his excitement as he shared his thoughts on Norvell. You can watch his comments below.
Shedeur and the Buffaloes are coming.
How do we think Shedeur and company are feeling? Feeling pretty good, right? It certainly appears that way.
That young man couldn’t have been grinning any more if he tried. He is amped up, and it’s hard to blame him.
Shedeur Sanders has been unstoppable through two games, and Norvell gave him an entire shipment of ammunition to use as motivation with his comments.
Why did Norvell do that? What was the goal? As Deion said, it’s personal now.
Tonight is going to be a dog fight, and that’s great news for fans. Expect Shedeur Sanders and company to pour it on if they get the chance.
Why did he do that? Simple. Publicity. Makes a statement to his own team. He could easily see that all the attention was on ucb (who, regardless of record will always suck) so he brought some on CSU. He also got them to focus on things other than the play on the field, at least for a bit. On paper, CSU only has a chance if Shedeur either gets hurt (no one wants that) or makes a bunch of mistakes. Take your shot, hope he makes those mistakes and see what happens. Either way, CSU got some publicity courtesy of the 4 letter and the coach was in the main story for 48 hours.
Either that or he and Deion are both in on it and used it to build publicity for the game. That’s for the conspiracy theorists out there.