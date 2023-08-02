Shaun King Continues To Prove He’s A Lying White Man

Videos by OutKick

Shaun King is a white man who identifies as black. He raises money for himself in the name of Black Lives Matter. His job is to falsely accuse white people of harming black people. He has done so his entire career.

He recently and quietly settled with a district attorney candidate whom he erroneously accused of framing a black man for murder.

The Free Beacon first reported on Tuesday that King’s super PAC paid $75,000 to Carlos Vega on April 12 to settle the defamation suit.

Shaun King been Rachel Dolezaling the community for years. pic.twitter.com/p4lLiETOw4 — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) June 23, 2021

King called Vega a “real life super villain” who lied for years to keep Anthony Wright in prison for a rape he didn’t commit. However, it turned out that Vega had no connection to the trial or conviction in 1993.

Rather, it was Shaun King who had been lying for years.

King finally addressed the smear campaign in an Instagram post on April 4:

“Carlos Vega, as you may recall, ran against Larry Krasner in the last DA’s race in Philadelphia. Carlos and I may not agree on a lot, but I was wrong about one important thing that I would like to clarify,” King said. “I previously posted that Carlos framed and convicted Anthony Wright of rape and murder in 1993 and that Carlos has lied about it for generations. I was wrong when I made those statements.”

“Carlos was not involved in Anthony Wright’s trial and conviction in 1993. Carlos was co-prosecutor for Anthony Wright’s 2016 retrial — which thankfully concluded in Anthony being found not guilty. I have strong feelings about that case as well, but facts are important, and I wanted to correct the record for my friends and followers,” King explained.

And yet King only paid $75,000 to the man he smeared with false allegations, akin to a slap on the wrist.

King’s lies should not be taken lightly. There are consequences to the hate he incites.

In 2019, he falsely accused Robert Cantrell of killing Jazmine Barnes, a seven-year-old black girl. King posted Cantrell’s face all over his social media pages. King labeled him a “racist, violent asshole.” King then posted a tweet asking for more information on Cantrell, opportunity respondents used to threaten the man’s family.

Cantrell eventually committed suicide after he reportedly told his lawyer that he was concerned about the death threats his family was receiving following King’s false allegations.

But Robert Cantrell didn’t murder the girl. And her murder wasn’t a hate crime or proof of violent white nationalism. In fact, two black men were later convicted of the crime.

When not lying about and endangering white people, King is threatening to hurt them. Last year, he posted a note on social media threatening to inflict “pain” on two New York Post writers for revealing that he used donor money from his political action committee to buy a $40,000 guard dog.

King also warned the reporters he knows where they live:

“To Kevin Sheehan of the @NYPost. Just to be clear. Like you and your peers at the NY Post have done to me and my family…I know where you live. Where you used to live. Where your family lives. Where they work. How you move around New York. Where you shop in Queens. And a few thousand other people know now as well.”

King sounds like an inmate from the padded room.

Shaun King is an abhorrent white man, far worse than the kind the media warns you about. Thereby we encourage you to enjoy some of the nicknames he’s earned for his pretend blackness.

Some of the highlights include Talcum X, Martin Luther Cream, Pale Revere, Tupac Sugar, Snow J. Simpson, Crooker T. Washington, and Chalkus Garvey.

OutKick founder Clay Travis prefers Talcum X:

Check it out my boy @shaunking, aka Talcum X, tossing out a series of lies in a Tweet to me. You ever finish your expose on Peyton Manning’s twenty year old mooning incident? Or apologize for falsely accusing an innocent man of murder? Or stop falsely claiming you’re black? pic.twitter.com/bc9cTfDUo0 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 10, 2020