Former Bucs QB Shaun King Shares Brutally Honest Assessment Of Tom Brady

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Shaun King thinks Tom Brady is toast.

King, who started 22 games under center for Tampa Bay in the early 2000s, recognizes that Brady is the best to ever do it, but also can see that Father Time has caught up with him.

“Why does everybody beat around the bush,” King asked Compare.bet. “Tom Brady is the most accomplished quarterback at the professional level we’ve ever seen, and nobody in modern football is getting to 10 Super Bowls, and they’re definitely not winning seven. In spite of that, you still should be honest about what he is now.

“He’s a shell of himself. Especially when he’s encountered with pressure.”

Nobody knows what the future holds for Tom Brady at this point in time. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

While plenty of other folks agree with King’s assessment of Brady, the 45-year-old still passed the eye test on a relatively consistent basis last season.

While Brady put up a career-low QB rating of just 52.5, he still managed to throw for just shy of 4,700 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions.

King just doesn’t think he has enough left in the tank to be consistent from start to finish in a game.

“Yeah, in spurts he can still make some throws, and, yeah, every second or third game he can have a fourth quarter that makes you remember how great he was,” King said.

“But from start to finish, he’s not the same player. Age is undefeated. If you watch Tom Brady play, when he is under pressure and duress, he is completely out of whack. That’s just the reality of it.”

Brady is now a free agent and his future is in question. It’s been reported that he’s not looking to return to Tampa Bay next season, but there’s a chance he trades in the helmet for a microphone with his deal with Fox Sports waiting on him.