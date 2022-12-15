Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Is ‘Gonna Kill It’ As An NFL Broadcaster With Fox: Video

Tom Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports in May to become the network’s lead analyst after he decides to retire.

While some have questioned whether or not Brady will fit in or be entertaining as an analyst having no broadcasting experience, former teammate Rob Gronkowski has zero doubt that TB12 will thrive as an analyst.

Leaving dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Gronk was asked how he thinks his former quarterback is going to do whenever he hangs up the cleats and steps into the broadcast booth.

“Tom is going to kill it, he knows football like no other,” Gronk explained. “He can break down any player at any time and he’ll just present it to the screen showing strengths and weaknesses. He can talk football like no other.”

Gronk also went on to joke that Brady can go on and play “forever” if he wants to.

Gronk’s prediction for Brady to be great as an NFL analyst aligns with another NFL great’s, Troy Aikman.

“As far as Tom, it’s not something I thought he’d be doing, but I think he’ll be great,” Aikman said shortly after Brady’s deal with Fox was announced.

Brady has plenty of unfinished business left to take care of on the field with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers trying to hold onto their top spot in the NFC South with four regular season games remaining.

The 45-year-old has thrown 17 touchdowns and just five interceptions this season through 13 games after throwing nine picks in that same stretch a season ago.