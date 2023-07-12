Sharron Davies Tells Riley Gaines ‘Females Are Worthy Of Equal Opportunities’ As Battle Against Biological Men In Women’s Sports Continues

Videos by OutKick

Sharron Davies, a former English competitive swimmer who competed in multiple Olympics, has joined the battle for fairness in women’s sports.

On Wednesday, Davies joined OutKick’s Riley Gaines for the debut episode of the Gaines For Girls podcast on OutKick’s OTT network. Throughout their conversation, the pair of ex-swimmers discussed their distaste for the unfairness throughout women’s sports. More specifically, Davies and Gaines want to put an end to biological males competing against females.

Gaines has long preached that females should not compete against males. Davies shares that opinion.

In doing so, Davies also made it clear that “the last thing I would want to do is ban anyone (from sports).”

Sharron Davies joined Riley Gaines and the “Gaines For Girls” podcast. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images).

Sharron Davies Speaks Out On Riley Gaines Podcast

As their conversation continued, Sharron Davies continued to make her stance clear.

“I just want to affect the opportunity for people that are biologically female to have equal chance to be able to win medals, have (successes), get university scholarships, get placed on teams, be proud of records they set, Davies said.”

Davies, who won silver at the 1980 Olympics, then added: “Females are worthy of equal opportunity. We are not second class citizens and I am not prepared to sit back and pretend that we are.”

The entire episode is available now through the OutKick shows tab and everywhere podcasts are available.