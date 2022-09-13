Shark Jumps In A Fishing Boat In Crazy Video

A sizable shark gave some people the scare of a lifetime during a fishing trip.

A group enjoying some fishing off Monhegan Island in Maine were shocked when a 7-foot-long mako shark jumped in the boat, according to News Center Maine.

At one point in the video, a man can be seen rushing for a ladder to get out of the shark’s way as it thrashed around.

This is the latest example of nature being at war with humans, and it’s a reminder we can’t take creatures in the ocean lightly.

How many times have we seen animals in the wild go after humans minding their own business? It happens far too much.

Animals continue to be bold.

Whether it’s sharks, alligators or something else, there’s a long track record of creatures trying to kick up some dust.

Man Hits A Shark In Crazy Fishing Videohttps://t.co/8m9f0AwN9N — OutKick (@Outkick) July 24, 2022

We’ve seen a kid survive an attack, a great white shark try to maul a person and much more just over the past couple months.

Now, we have a shark in a boat like he owns the place. Not so fast, my friends. We can’t let nature win.

Whenever out in nature, make sure to keep your head on a swivel. If you don’t, you might end up as an afternoon snack.