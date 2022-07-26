A man nearly bought the farm after a shark almost made him lunch.

In a video shared by Discovery to hype Shark Week, a man appeared to be in a protective cage capable of keeping him safe, but a monster great white shark had different plans.

The shark seemed to blow right through the protection around the man and got unbelievably close.

Seriously, why do people keep messing with things in the oceans? Why do people continue to test fate?

It makes no sense to me at all! This should have been the best case scenario. The man was in a protective cage, and that should have been more than enough to keep him safe.

Instead, the shark blew right through it like it wasn’t even there.

Man Hits A Shark In Crazy Fishing Videohttps://t.co/8m9f0AwN9N — OutKick (@Outkick) July 24, 2022

At some point, you just have to look at the situation and recognize your best odds are always on dry land. You know where great white sharks are never seen attempting to rip a human from limb to limb?

Where it’s dry! It’s a fact. It might be an uncomfortable fact for shark lovers, but it’s true. However, once you get in the ocean, you’re now playing on the great white’s terms.

Surfer Survives Shark Attack, Gives Epic Interview https://t.co/V44VcOEJlO — OutKick (@Outkick) July 23, 2022

Do you like your chances in that situation? I sure don’t, and once they start figuring out how to destroy protective cages, I think it’s safe to say we’re in huge trouble.