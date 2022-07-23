Man Hits A Shark In Crazy Fishing Video

A man with guts made of absolutely steel decided to smack a shark during an intense struggle.

Now, I’m sure most of you are thinking right now, “Why would anyone choose to smack a shark?” Great question.

Yet, that’s exactly what happened in a viral TikTok video making the rounds. As a man struggled during a tug of war situation with a massive shark, he gave the beast a quick smack on the head!

Like I said above, guts made of absolute steel. Of all the ways I would have handled that situation, smacking the shark in the face wouldn’t be anywhere near the top of the list.

In fact, it wouldn’t be on the list at all. Cutting the line and leaving is what I think a lot of people would have done.

It’s worth noting this wasn’t a small shark just casually chilling in the water. That shark is absolutely huge. It’s like something straight out of “Jaws.”

At one point in the video, it looks like it’s more than capable of dragging the person off the boat and into the water.

Just another example of why staying on dry land is always the best option. If you do venture into the abyss we know as the ocean, keep your head on a swivel.