‘Shared Reality’ Domes — A Sports Version Of The Sphere — Sound Like A Great Way To Catch An NBA Or NHL Game And Get A Little Motion Sick

Want to catch a game in an arena, but not the arena where the game is actually taking place? That’s a bit of an odd thing to be pining for, but you’re in luck because it will soon be a reality… if you live in Los Angeles or Dallas where new “shared reality” domes are being built.

According to CNBC, a company called Cosm has teamed up with Warner Bros. Discovery for a new venture that will allow fans to feel like they’re sitting court or rinkside in specially built domes.

Cosm creates “immersive technology” and these new venues will feature 360-degree, 87-foot diameter 8K LED screens. The partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery will allow them to show certain NBA and NHL games on TNT. A location in LA will open in the spring of 2024, with the Dallas location to follow with an estimated capacity of 800.

Now, if you’re saying, “Hold the phone; isn’t this just like that giant sphere in Las Vegas? What’s it called… the… uh… oh, yeah, the Sphere,” that’s because it is. In fact, Cosm’s CEO even mentioned the new venue — which recently hosted a U2 residence — in a statement, but noted a key difference.

“We buy into that same kind of notion of leveraging amazing technology to give the human experience something they’ve never seen before,” Cosm CEO Jeb Terry told CNBC. “With the Sphere, it’s big, huge, grand scale. Ours is more of a smaller format and really focused on live sports and live programming — like you’re absolutely there.”

U2 demonstrated the capabilities of this technology at the Sphere in Las Vegas. They also demonstrated why every seat should have a doggy bag too. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

This Sounds Awesome Unless You Suffer From Motion Sickness

Alright, I could get on board with this. My only concern is motion sickness.

I watched tons of videos of U2 performing at the Sphere. All I could think about was how motion-sick I would get from some of the videos they played behind them. I’d love to go there someday and catch a concert, but the thought of puking up my casino buffet lunch all over my shoes while Bono belts out “Sunday, Bloody Sunday,” doesn’t sound particularly fun to me.

Maybe this new Cosm thing won’t make the weak-stomached among us quite so queasy.

If I ever found myself near one of Cosm sports domes or whatever they’re going to call it, I’d check it out.

I would just have some Dramamine at the ready should the need arise.

