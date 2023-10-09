Drink Prices As The Vegas Sphere Are Criminally High

Videos by OutKick

People hoping to crack open a few cold beers at the Sphere in Vegas better be ready to take out a second mortgage.

The Sphere is run by the Venetian and cost more than $2 billion to construct. It’s supposed to be one of the greatest concert venues in the world.

Early reports indicate that’s the case as people have flooded to Vegas to check it out. It’s almost hard to describe what it’s like, but it seems to take you to a different world or setting.

The Sphere in Las Vegas is supposed to be an all-time great concert venue. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

The Sphere in Vegas is generating massive attention.

That’s pretty neat. You know what’s not neat? Having to pay an arm and a leg to get a little buzz. Men’s Journal recently reported drinks run between $15 and $30, but that’s actually not even the true ceiling.

A picture from the Sphere on Reddit shows “ultra liquor” goes for $38 for a double, cocktails are $20 and a premium draft is a staggering $19.

Imagine paying $19 for one beer. I can get an entire case of Busch Light for that price.

Sin City isn’t cheap.

Anyone who goes to Las Vegas knows it’s going to cost some money. I was there in August to kick up some trouble with my friends (read about it here), and even if you attempt to watch your spending, you’re going to have to part with some cold hard cash.

A beer at a bar on the strip is going to be $10 easy. Off-strip prices are much more affordable, but on the strip, $10 for a Miller Lite won’t shock anyone.

Latest Las Vegas trip in the books:



– Porn star chaos

– I suffered a serious injury

– I found a badass bar with a 9/11 memorial

– We nearly threw punches



Some names and details have been removed or redacted to protect national security.



Enjoy:https://t.co/BtN2sJyPS8 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2023

Paying $10 for a beer is annoying. Paying $19 for a beer is downright insane. In this economy? You must be kidding me.

You’re not likely to pay these prices even at the fanciest places in Las Vegas. High-end cocktail lounges have drinks significantly cheaper than a $38 double.

I guess this represents the old mindset of “you’re paying for the right to drink here” more than paying for it because it’s worth it.

Drink prices at the Sphere in Vegas are outrageous. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

As a working class man, you can find me at Ellis Island right down the road from the Sphere where’s there’s cheap 3:2 blackjack and $4 beers. You’ll find me dead before you find me paying $19 for a cold brew, especially in Biden’s economy.