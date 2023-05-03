Shaquil Barrett’s Wife Speaks Out After Tragically Losing 2-Year-Old Daughter In Pool Incident

Videos by OutKick

On Sunday (Apr. 30), Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett tragically lost his two-year-old daughter, Arrayah. The toddler fell into the family’s swimming pool. Despite being transported to the hospital and life-saving efforts, Arrayah passed away.

Delivering a statement since the tragic incident is Barrett’s wife, Jordana.

“Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers,” Jordanna said. “Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers.”

She added, “I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) during a regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Buccaneers released a statement on Sunday, extending their condolences to the veteran player.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Shag, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Barrett helped the Bucs defense in their efforts to win Super Bowl LV. He previously won Super Bowl L with his original team, the Denver Broncos. A torn ACL injury limited Barrett to eight games last season. He is also a two-time Pro Bowler and won Super Bowls with both the Bucs and Denver Broncos.