Tom Brady, Rusell Wilson, And Others Send Love To Shaq Barrett After His 2-Year-Old Daughter Tragically Passes Away

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett tragically lost his two-year-old daughter Arrayah on Sunday. According to Tampa Police, Arrayah drowned in the swimming pool at the Barrett residence.

Despite lifesaving efforts after receiving a call at 9:30 AM, authorities were unable to help Arrayah. Her passing sadly comes just a week after she had her second birthday.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers released a statement on Barrett’s loss:

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Shag, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Tom Brady and other current and former NFL players sent their condolences to Barrett and his family on social media.

Mannn.. Sending nothing but love and Prayers to Shaq and the Barrett family. Lord I pray that you cover them with your love and grace in this awful time. 🙏🏾🖤 — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) April 30, 2023

Heartbreaking. 💔

Praying for you & your family Shaq. https://t.co/kP6oGf2XlZ — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 30, 2023

Please send a prayer up for Shaq Barrett and his family after the tragic drowning of his 2 year old daughter, Arrayah, in the family pool this morning. Unimaginable tragedy. https://t.co/82ttWz6gVh — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 30, 2023

Shaq Barrett was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2014. After spending four seasons in Denver, Barrett has spent the last four with the Bucs.