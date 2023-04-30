Bucs DE Shaquil Barrett Tragically Loses 2-Year-Old Daughter, Arrayah

Videos by OutKick

Veteran Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett tragically lost his two-year-old daughter, Arrayah Barrett. According to Tampa Police, the infant drowned in the family’s swimming pool in south Florida early Sunday.

Authorities were called to the residence at 9:30 a.m. and despite lifesaving efforts, the infant died.

Shaquil Barrett of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a statement on Barrett’s loss:

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Shag, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

The infant’s death is being investigated. As relayed by the Tampa Bay Times, the death appears accidental.

Barrett has played for the Bucs since 2019. The Denver Broncos signed Barrett as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Barrett, a two-time All-Pro, helped the Bucs defense in their efforts to win Super Bowl L. A torn ACL injury limited Barrett to eight games last season.

Rest in Peace Arrayah Barrett

(Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)