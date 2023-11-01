Shaq Was An ‘Emo’ For Halloween

Videos by OutKick

Move over Fall Out Boy, we’ve got Ball Out Boy coming through!

Normally Shaq is known in the music world for being DJ Shaq Diesel, but last night he traded the turntables for the guitar straps as he became Emo Shaq for Halloween.

During his appearance on NBA on TNT, the NBA Hall of Famer decided to get some laughs from Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson as the big man became honest with his emotions.

Donning a shirt as black as the depths of darkness and an all black straightened hair wig, Shaq showcased his emo costume while also giving a shout out to Jimmy Butler for the inspiration.

The Fellas went all out this Halloween 🤣



Who’s got the best costume ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/xAFZajQUm1 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 31, 2023

BUTLER HAS A REASON TO BE EMO – HEAT ARE 1 AND 3

Shaq’s the latest NBA player to become one with their emotional feelings (while also listening to some Blink-182) following Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler cosplaying as an emo during the team’s media day last month.

Butler had the sports media world in stitches after not only dressing up with the straightest hair I’ve ever seen, but also adding emo bands to his Insta story of some of his favorite songs, as well as answering reporters questions with short, emo-like replies. What makes it even better is that he was also dressed that way for picture day – meaning anytime there’s a media photo of Butler this year it shows him like THIS:

Nobody does Media Day like Jimmy Butler does Media Day pic.twitter.com/mjCCblN2rz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2023

As a lifelong emo myself – (seriously just watch my MTV Becoming: Blink 182 episode) I must say that I give permission to Shaq to join the emo club. I know I wouldn’t have been shoved into lockers in high school if I had 7’1″ fellow emo walking around the hallways with me.

Welcome to the party, Shaq and thanks for showing that it doesn’t matter how big or tall you are to be an emo. All you need is a studded belt, jet black dyed hair and a whiny, nasally singing voice to get all the feelings across. It was never a phase, damnit!

Usually one needs skinny jeans as well, but we’ll give you a pass on that.