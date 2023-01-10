Shaq’s Frog Bet Comes Back To Haunt Him After Georgia Crushes TCU

Shaq better get his hands on some hot sauce because he’s going to need it after Georgia ran through TCU.

The Bulldogs won back-to-back national titles after crushing TCU 65-7 in front of the country Monday night. The game was pretty much over by the time the first quarter ended.

From there, it was just Georgia pouring it on.

Well, Kirby Smart and company dishing out a butt kicking to TCU is bad news for Shaq because prior to the national title game, he bet Ernie Johnson that he’d eat a cooked frog if Georgia won.

Again, the Bulldogs didn’t just win. They dismantled the Horned Frogs in humiliating fashion. Now, it’s time for the retired NBA legend to pay up.

.@SHAQ said he'd eat a frog if @GeorgiaFootball wins the National Championship 😳 🐸 pic.twitter.com/Z2xn5CNscm — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 6, 2023

Time for Shaq to eat a frog.

Seeing as how Shaq is a man of honor and integrity, it’s hard to imagine he’ll back out of the bet. A bet is a bet. In this world, you only have your word at the end of the day.

Shaq bet Ernie Johnson he’d eat a frog if Georgia managed to win, and that’s exactly what happened. Now, it’s time to fire up the grill, get some tabasco and have yourself a nice little afternoon snack.

At the end of the day, there’s no way a frog tastes that bad, right? No way it’s terrible. I’ve had alligator on a handful of occasions. It’s pretty tasty. You’d think with a little salt, a dash of pepper and some solid hot sauce, you’d be rolling.

Kirby Smart and Georgia crushed TCU. Now, Shaq has to eat a frog after losing his bet to Ernie Johnson. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Either way, fans should find out soon enough because it’s time to pay up. A video of Shaq chowing down should be content gold.