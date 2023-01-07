Shaq Makes Bold Bet For TCU/Georgia National Title Game

Shaq is ready to eat a frog if TCU upsets Georgia.

The Horned Frogs are +12.5 underdogs against the Bulldogs as of Saturday morning, and it sounds like the legendary NBA player has zero confidence in Sonny Dykes’ team. In fact, he’s so confident in Georgia that if TCU does the unthinkable and wins, he’ll eat a frog.

“I’ll eat a frog. Cooked. A cooked fried frog. I’ll eat a cooked fried frog,” Shaq bet Ernie Johnson when discussing the national title game.

.@SHAQ said he'd eat a frog if @GeorgiaFootball wins the National Championship 😳 🐸 pic.twitter.com/Z2xn5CNscm — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 6, 2023

Shaq doesn’t have much faith in TCU.

Unfortunately for TCU fans, Shaq is hardly alone in being very confident in the Georgia Bulldogs winning a second straight national title Monday night.

Kirby Smart’s team is a big favorite for a reason. The Bulldogs are loaded with NFL talent all over the field.

Will Georgia beat TCU? (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While most people are big fans of Max Duggan, TCU just doesn’t have enough talent to match up with Georgia.

Other than Paige Spiranac, who is confidently rolling with TCU, it’s hard to find a lot of support. Most people definitely share Shaq’s outlook.

Of course, we play the games for a reason. Anything is possible, and you always have a puncher’s chance. For the sake of entertainment, it might be worth cheering for the Horned Frogs just to watch Shaq eat a frog. Make sure to catch all the action Monday night, and keep checking back to OutKick for all our coverage.