Paige Spiranac Makes Unexpected National Title Pick

Never tell Paige Spiranac the odds.

Much like Han Solo, the Instagram star and golfer doesn’t care if the odds are against her, she’s riding with her gut. How do we know?

Well, she dropped her prediction for the national title game, and she’s taking the TCU Horned Frogs over the Georgia Bulldogs.

“I like a little TCU upset for the national championship,” Spiranac predicted to her massive following. For the record, Georgia is a -12.5 favorite as of Thursday morning.

My 2023 sports predictions😏 What do you think? pic.twitter.com/gkZoYEAEV7 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 4, 2023

Paige Spiranac apparently likes a great underdog story.

Very few people think TCU has much of a chance Monday night. If you listen to the pundits, you’d think Georgia has already been crowned champions.

However, much like Han Solo navigating an asteroid field, the odds simply don’t matter to Paige Spiranac.

Paige Spiranac picks TCU to win the national title. (Credit: Getty Images and Twitter video screenshot/https://twitter.com/PaigeSpiranac/status/1610736830764154880)

The pundits might not buy into the Horned Frogs, but Spiranac has all the faith in the world in Max Duggan and Sonny Dykes.

TCU has a great offense, a Heisman finalist at QB and they’re essentially playing with house money. What’s not to love?

Plus, if OutKick favorite Paige Spiranac is rolling with TCU, we have to at least give them a chance, right?

Paige Spiranac predicts TCU will upset Georgia. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

You can catch the TCU/Georgia national title game Monday night at 7:30 EST on ESPN. Will Spiranac turn out to be correct? We’ll find out in a few days!