Shaq Roasts Struggling Lakers

Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words when talking about now his former teams’ recent woes. However, he did have a creative way of criticizing them.

On his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, the legendary big man was discussing slow starts for the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers.

As far as the Lakers are concerned he had a diagnosis: they don’t have any shooters.

"[The Lakers] are gated community gangsters. They have no shooters in their community."



“They ain’t go no shooters. They have no shooters. I could leave my door open, I could walk around in my underwear,” Shaq joked.

“When they get outside the gates they talk hard but inside the gate? they ain’t got no shooters.”

This was expected to be a bounce-back season for the Lakers following a rough 2021-22 campaign that saw them amassing a 33-49 record.

It sure looks like more of the same for the Lakers this season after losses to the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers.

They still have 80 games to go and plenty of time to right the ship, but they need to get things on track sooner than later.

