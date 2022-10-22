Shaquille O’Neal, aka Shaq, had multiple nicknames during his playing days, but few stuck like ‘The Big Diesel.’ Now, in retirement, he continues to use the name in a very different capacity.

If you didn’t know by now, O’Neal moonlights as the world’s biggest DJ — ‘DJ Diesel.’ He plays hardcore, head-banging, mosh-pitting, deep bass and riddim dubstep.

“It gives me the same one hour adrenaline rush that a Game 7 of the NBA Finals would give you,” O’Neal once said about playing a set.

His music is not for the faint of heart, but he has headlined some of the biggest stages in the world.

That was not quite the case on Friday. Shaq played a much smaller, way more random show, but it was just as awesome in a totally different way.

Shaq, A.K.A. DJ Diesel, took over Western Kentucky

Prior to Western Kentucky football’s blackout game against UAB, DJ Diesel arrived in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He had the Hilltoppers ready to go to war for a Conference USA matchup between two teams near the top of the conference.

The NBA Hall of Famer arrived in style and the school made sure to hook him up.

Meanwhile, the fans were there early and ready to party.

Crowd filling in for @djdiesel here on the Hill ( @wku ) before the WKU Football game at 7pm against UAB!



Might want to get here if you haven’t already, the atmosphere is unreal! 😳 pic.twitter.com/qMt32YIDPI — Patrick Carey (@PatCareySports) October 21, 2022

And then, as the team made its way into the stadium, Shaq made his way to the stage.

From there, it was time to get the party started. DJ Diesel made his grand entrance and the crowd went wild.

DJ Diesel is here. pic.twitter.com/smnFzjGxxB — Jared MacDonald (@JMacDonaldSport) October 21, 2022

To reiterate: DJ Diesel’s music is intense. It was quite the scene.

And Shaq made the message very clear— “KILL UAB!”

Some guy named @SHAQ — or @DJDiesel — is on WKU’s campus right now spinning some tracks before the Hilltoppers take on UAB.



What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/RG1vTQn8ks — Tyler Mansfield (@TMansfieldMedia) October 21, 2022

He also mixed in some ‘Mo Bamba,’ which ALWAYS gets the people going.

just saw shaq as dj diesel what a surreal timeline we live in 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JZ7wc4f1tX — abby! (@abbyisthinking) October 21, 2022

After some time, DJ Diesel was joined by a special guest. WKU’s mascot Big Red joined the four-time NBA Finals champion on stage for what quickly became college football’s most unique pairing of all-time.

They would have been unstoppable in the paint.

Put it in the louvre. pic.twitter.com/VGOn7hdwAD — WKU Sports (@WKUSports) October 21, 2022

There is often a lot of debate about which school has the best tailgate in college football. Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia/Florida, Wisconsin, Penn State, Auburn and Tennessee are often in the mix.

No matter which college can claim the title year-round, Western Kentucky had the best tailgate of 2022. There is simply nothing that can top a concert from Shaquille O’Neal.