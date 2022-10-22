Shaquille O’Neal, aka Shaq, had multiple nicknames during his playing days, but few stuck like ‘The Big Diesel.’ Now, in retirement, he continues to use the name in a very different capacity.
If you didn’t know by now, O’Neal moonlights as the world’s biggest DJ — ‘DJ Diesel.’ He plays hardcore, head-banging, mosh-pitting, deep bass and riddim dubstep.
“It gives me the same one hour adrenaline rush that a Game 7 of the NBA Finals would give you,” O’Neal once said about playing a set.
His music is not for the faint of heart, but he has headlined some of the biggest stages in the world.
That was not quite the case on Friday. Shaq played a much smaller, way more random show, but it was just as awesome in a totally different way.
Shaq, A.K.A. DJ Diesel, took over Western Kentucky
Prior to Western Kentucky football’s blackout game against UAB, DJ Diesel arrived in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He had the Hilltoppers ready to go to war for a Conference USA matchup between two teams near the top of the conference.
The NBA Hall of Famer arrived in style and the school made sure to hook him up.
Meanwhile, the fans were there early and ready to party.
And then, as the team made its way into the stadium, Shaq made his way to the stage.
⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vu08t0S6ZF— WKU Football (@WKUFootball) October 21, 2022
From there, it was time to get the party started. DJ Diesel made his grand entrance and the crowd went wild.
To reiterate: DJ Diesel’s music is intense. It was quite the scene.
And Shaq made the message very clear— “KILL UAB!”
He also mixed in some ‘Mo Bamba,’ which ALWAYS gets the people going.
After some time, DJ Diesel was joined by a special guest. WKU’s mascot Big Red joined the four-time NBA Finals champion on stage for what quickly became college football’s most unique pairing of all-time.
They would have been unstoppable in the paint.
There is often a lot of debate about which school has the best tailgate in college football. Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia/Florida, Wisconsin, Penn State, Auburn and Tennessee are often in the mix.
No matter which college can claim the title year-round, Western Kentucky had the best tailgate of 2022. There is simply nothing that can top a concert from Shaquille O’Neal.