Shaq Tweets Photo Of Himself In The Hospital, Causes Concern On Social Media

Shaquille O’Neal caused a little concern online Sunday night with a photo from the hospital.

The four-time NBA champion tweeted a photo of himself in a hospital bed with a gown and head covering on, and wrote he was watching Ernie Johnson and Candace Parker and missed them.

However, Shaq didn’t reveal any further details but it was noted that Ernie Johnson might have said during the NCAA Tournament he was having hip surgery, according to an Awful Announcing editor. OutKick did not hear Johnson make that claim on a broadcast.

That hasn’t been confirmed by the Lakers legend or any other major news outlet. Given Johnson’s connection, hopefully that is indeed the case.

EJ said in the NCAA Tournament studio that Shaq is undergoing a hip replacement. https://t.co/2r4gTv4Jvz — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) March 20, 2023

People voice concern for Shaq after hospital photo.

Given the fact there’s limited information about why Shaq is in the hospital – other than the claim from EJ – people immediately grew concerned.

Several notable names, including Roy Hibbert and Steve Smith, wished Shaq well and hoped it wasn’t a serious situation.

Get Well Big Fella,, — Steve Smith (@steve21smith) March 20, 2023

U good big man? — Roy Hibbert (@Roy_Meets_World) March 19, 2023

Get well soon big fella!! Prayers going up now — Greg Warmoth (@gwarmothwftv) March 19, 2023

Hopefully, everything is okay.

Obviously, everyone is hoping Shaq is okay and hip replacement would be much better than something more serious.

Shaq is 51 and played a very long time in the NBA. Given his size and the physical beatings he’s taken over the years, it’s not hard to understand why he might have needed hip surgery.

The man was a machine on the court. Shaq was a monster. Sometimes after you play a sport for a decade, you have to get your body tuned up.

Shaq tweets hospital photo without further details. Ernie Johnson reportedly said he underwent hip surgery. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Hopefully, the NBA legend is back on his feet ASAP and this was nothing more than a previously scheduled procedure.