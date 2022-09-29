Shaq Admits To Being “Serial Cheater,” Talks Ime Udoka, Adam Levine

Celebrity cheating scandals are in the news lately, and Shaquille O’Neal is weighing in. Shaq offers a somewhat unique perspective because he admitted to a being serial cheater himself.

It happened on an episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. The NBA legend was talking about Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine’s cheating scandals.

Shaq said he was in no position to judge those two guys.

"I was a serial cheater… I did it. I was the best at it and I'm not proud of it. I lost my family doing it. I lost valuable, important years of my children from doing it."



Shaquille O'Neal speaks on the Ime Udoka situation 🗣pic.twitter.com/QfV2I0JMJH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 28, 2022

“I was a serial cheater,” Shaq said, cutting right to the chase. “It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, ‘boom, boom, bam.’ I can’t do that.”

Shaq mentioned that he knows both Udoka and Adam Levine, as well as their wives. He noted that they are all going through a lot.

“I’m never the guy that’s going to get up here because of my platform and fake it,” Shaq said. “I did it. I was the best at it and I’m not proud of it, I lost my family doing it, I lost valuable, important years of my children from doing it.”

The NBA legend also talked about whether cheating habits were worth it. Shaq was quick to say no, and that the happiest days of his life were when he was going home to his kids.

Shaq recently voiced his support for Levine as the singer is scheduled to perform at one of Shaq’s charity events.

Both Udoka and Levine are dealing with the fallout from their scandals. Udoka was handed a one-year suspension, while Levine’s Instagram DMs have become the internet’s favorite meme at the moment.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle