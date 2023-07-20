Shannon Sharpe Tweets At Stephen A. Smith, Further Hinting Sharpe Plans To Join ESPN, First Take

Videos by OutKick

Speculation is running rampant that Shannon Sharpe is set to join ESPN. And a tweet from Sharpe to Stephen A. Smith only further fueled the speculation.

OutKick’s Zach Dean wrote about the speculation earlier on Wednesday. From Dean’s story:

“Rumors have been bubbling up of Sharpe joining the Worldwide Leader ever since he left Fox Sports’ Undisputed last month, and the smoke is starting to billow.

“According to Front Office Sports, Sharpe has talked to ESPN about becoming a high-profile ‘contributor.’ The role, reportedly, would enable Sharpe to go head-to-head with Stephen A. Smith on First Take.”

Shannon Sharpe responded to a tweet from Stephen A. Smith that hints Sharpe is planning to join Smith at ESPN. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

That last part looks even more real after a tweet from Sharpe on Wednesday evening.

First, Stephen A. Smith responded to a tweet about reports of Sharpe joining ESPN.

“Look for me on Friday, Folks! I’ll be addressing all the things I need to address,” Smith wrote, in part.

Look for me on Friday, Folks! I’ll be addressing all the things I need to address. Back on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” podcast on Friday — then LIVE on @FirstTake Monday morning. See y’all in a minute. Buckle Up!!! https://t.co/w4wHgLbUWQ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 19, 2023

Then, Sharpe responded to Smith’s tweet, saying: “Whatcha addressing on [Friday]? I’ve got some free time so feel free [to FaceTime] me [before] my meetings.”

Whatcha addressing on Fri? I’ve got some free time so feel free 2 FT me b4 my meetings. 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿 https://t.co/D3fdEvJHTm — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 19, 2023

That certainly makes it seem like the smoke around Sharpe’s potential move to ESPN is coming from some fire.

As Dean noted, Michael Irvin usually co-hosts First Take on Mondays during the football season. However, Irvin remains on suspension from the NFL Network following sexual harassment allegations during Super Bowl week in February.

Sharpe gives ESPN an option should the network not bring Irvin back this season.

It’s an interesting twist since both Sharpe and Smith spent years as Skip Bayless’ co-host.

Seeing them go head-to-head could make for some fun television.

That’s what ESPN probably thinks, too.