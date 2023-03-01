Memphis Grizzlies Tells Shannon Sharpe To Hold An L After Defeating Lakers

Videos by OutKick

It’s no secret that Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe is a fan of the Lakers.

As a result, the Memphis Grizzlies are no fans of Shannon Sharpe.

The Lakers visited Memphis on Tuesday for a critical game on LA’s path to a playoff seed.

Morant and Memphis had their way with the handicapped Lakers lineup. They also used their win to troll Sharpe, stemming from his verbal altercation with Dillon Brooks during the team’s last matchup in late January.

By most accounts, Sharpe’s actions were embarrassing, considering he was another fan jawing off at an NBA player 27 years his junior.

Dillon Brooks Vs Shannon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/yMe7ABPTAg — 🌸 (@DayDreamThis) February 24, 2023

It wasn’t as embarrassing as the Grizzlies social media posting a photo of Sharpe holding a massive ‘L’ after the Lakers fell Tuesday night.

Sharpe’s no longer Undefeated after this one.

He did catch the tweet and responded, “Y’all just being petty now.”

Y’all just being petty now 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/xD5uDvnuvd — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 1, 2023

Lakers Look Miserable Against Memphis

Without LeBron James or D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers stood a slim chance of defeating Ja Morant and crew, eventually falling to their Western Conference foe, 121-109.

Morant cooked the Lakers backcourt for a triple-double stat line— recording 39 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Interim Lakers leader Anthony Davis found himself on the wrong end of a poster when Memphis’ Jaren Jackson, Jr. nearly jumped over AD for a put-back slam.

JAREN JACKSON JR. PUTBACK OVER AD 😱 pic.twitter.com/uGFUx5Ie70 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 1, 2023

LA will get their shot at a bounce-back win on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, down All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander due to health and safety protocols.

The Lakers are struggling to climb the Western Conference standings. LA fell to 29-33 with Tuesday’s loss, stuck at 12th in the conference.

Shannon Sharpe and Lakers nation believe LA can reach up to the sixth seed. Good luck.

