Shannon Sharpe Issues Apology For Ridiculous Altercation During Grizzlies-Lakers Game

Shannon Sharpe has apologized for his childish, embarrassing actions during the Memphis Grizzlies-Los Angeles Lakers game last week. Sharpe had to be held back by security while jawing at multiple Grizzlies players and Ja Morant’s father, Tee.

The on-court altercation came as the Grizzlies were leaving the court for halftime. Dillon Brooks – one of the biggest trash talkers in the league – shouted something at Sharpe. Instead of simply shouting back at him, Sharpe remembered this was a nationally televised game on ESPN and decided to walk onto the court telling Brooks to “come get it.”

It was suspect behavior from a 54-year-old grown man.

While Sharpe did plenty of jawing at Tee Morant, he elected not to make any sort of contact with Steven Adams, the first Grizzlies player to confront him.

Sharpe was able to return to his seats after making such a huge scene during halftime. It was the definition of privilege because if any ‘regular’ citizen pulled that stunt they’d likely be banned from the arena.

Shannon Sharpe Issues Apology After On-Court Altercation

After taking the weekend to reflect on the situation, Sharpe issued an apology during Monday’s edition of ‘Undisputed.’

“I want to apologize for my behavior,” Sharpe said. “You know, guys, I’ve preached for the last six-and-a-half years, responsibility and accountability. And I take full responsibility for what transpired.”

“It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it…I let it get out of hand.”

Shannon Sharpe and Morant were seen squashing their beef during the third quarter, which was great to see, but that doesn’t discount how ridiculous Sharpe looked in the moment.

