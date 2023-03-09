Shannon Sharpe Drops F-Bomb On TV During Chicken & Chocolate Analogy

Videos by OutKick

Shannon Sharpe attempted to explain the Los Angeles Clippers’ chances of winning the west with some fancy food analogy, and instead worked himself up to the point of cussing on live TV.

And that, boys and girls, is why Uncle Shannon is a content machine and on an absolute bender right now.

Buckle up, and plug in those headphones if you’re at work!

Unc Shannon sharpe out here cussing on live tv 😭😭😭😭💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/SVnB2fmzCo — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 9, 2023

Shannon Sharpe cusses at Skip Bayless

“If I’m making fried chicken and someone says I got some chocolate for you … well, yeah, I like chocolate but what the f–k am I, whoops, sorry,” is a great sequence of events for Shannon Sharpe here. A+ stuff from someone who is on the top of the sports media personality mountain right now.

Seriously, Sharpe is in the news damn near every day lately. He’s either going at it with Ed Reed on Instagram, refusing to show up to work because Skip Bayless is intolerable, or getting into fights at Grizzlies games.

And now this – a big ‘ol F-bomb on live TV that made the folks back at the FCC offices spit their morning coffee out.

Shannon Sharpe is at the top of his game.

And Skip clearly has no idea what’s going on here, either. Did he even hear it? He just nods along as he looks into the distance, probably trying to formulate the next dumb thing he’s going to say to go viral.

“Why would I need chocolate to go with fried chicken?”

By the way, that’s maybe the worst part of this clip. Hey, Shannon Sharpe – I cannot think of a better combo than chocolate and fried chicken.

You can’t go wrong there. Sounds delicious and I can almost guarantee it is.

You’re better than that.