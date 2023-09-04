Shannon Sharpe Couldn’t Stop Calling Stephen A. Smith ‘Skip’ On Today’s First Take

Videos by OutKick

Skip Bayless made his return to First Take with Stephen A. Smith this morning, courtesy of old buddy Shannon Sharpe.

It’s a scene we’ve all seen play out too many times. Anyone who’s been divorced knows exactly what poor Shannon experienced this morning.

You’re with someone for a long time. Loved them. Hated them. Couldn’t stand them. But they were part of your every day life year after year after year.

And then, just like that, poof. They’re gone. You never see them again. Don’t speak to them. Try not to think about them.

But, like on that first post-divorce Tinder date, they always come back up.

You just hope your date is as forgiving as Stephen A. Smith was on today’s First Take:

Lmao Unc Shannon sharpe called Stephen A Smith “Skip” 🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/cZcWBzEhM2 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 4, 2023

Shannon Sharpe kept accidentally calling Stephen A. Smith Skip Bayless on his first episode of First Take 😭 pic.twitter.com/wtl4Y7hKg4 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 4, 2023

Shannon Sharpe has Skip Bayless on his mind today

You feel for Shannon Sharpe, don’t you. Maybe not the first time, because it’s funny at that point. But the second “Skip” just crushes him. Look at the subtle fist-pound to the desk. Just defeated.

Shannon Sharpe is a pro’s pro — all the way back to the GOAT days on the NFL on CBS — and you know this was unacceptable in his eyes.

But it was also understandable. You ever watch an episode of Undisputed with Shannon and Skeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeyyyyyuuuuuupppppp? That’s what it was, for three straight hours. Skip Bayless saying something outlandish and Shannon Sharpe just saying his name, over and over and over again.

So yeah, it’s gonna take some time.

Love the grace and compassion from Stephen A. Smith, too. Sounds like a guy who knows exactly what Shannon just went through and he gets it.

“It’s OK.”

Sure is, Shannon.