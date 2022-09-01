Shannon Sharpe Calls Aaron Rodgers a ‘Prick’ For Not Getting Vaccinated

In case you were wondering if the absurd hatred toward the “unvaccinated” had gone away, Shannon Sharpe’s comments on Aaron Rodgers‘ vaccination status show it has not.
As opposed to Keith Olbermann’s delusions of grandeur in thinking he lives rent free in Aaron Rodgers’ head, Rodgers appears to actually live rent free in Sharpe’s head.
No matter how much evidence accumulates that COVID vaccination is an entirely personal decision, with zero benefits to others through reducing the spread of infections, there are many who refuse to give up the unearned feeling of superiority that “following the science” gave them.
In the discussion, Sharpe first said that Rodgers could be a top 5 player if he continues to win, but then claimed that as a human being, he’s a “horrible person,” a “liar,” as well as being “arrogant,” “aloof,” and finished with, “for lack of a better word, he’s a prick.”
His main assertion is that the story about Rodgers’ vaccination status was essentially finished.
That the hoops the NFL made him go through, the endless questions he had to face and criticism from television talking heads, was over and done with, and Rodgers should have left it alone.
Except that’s exactly the problem and Sharpe contributes to it.
The “true believers” in the COVID religion want everyone to forget the damage they’ve done and the discrimination they promoted.
They want everyone to ignore how they talked about the “unvaccinated;” demonizing them and saying they should be prevented from receiving medical care.
Freedom of choice entirely disappeared from the left’s vocabulary for a year and a half because it was convenient for them.
Rodgers is within his rights to re-litigate the inexcusable policies the NFL forced on him for making a personal health decision. He’s justified in pointing out how unfair the process was, and that he was eventually proven right.
Sharpe is angry, calling him names, because he knows Rodgers is right and it frustrates him to reckon with what that means.
Every time Rogers speaks out about this, it’s another reminder that the left’s political heroes lied to them for over 2 years.
If you’re making the right people angry, you’re doing something right. And Rodgers is definitely still making people angry.
Follow Ian Miller on Twitter: @ianmSC
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
5 CommentsLeave a Reply
This loudmouth moron finds it difficult to just be civil really pathetic stuff
Sharpe’s IQ barely registers.
I can wrap my brain around this take if it was still April 2021 (corona’s been out a year, vaccines are starting to ramp up, etc). This argument only makes sense under the premise that the vaccines prevent spreading the disease. And even if that were indeed the case, those who chose to get vaccinated would in theory be under zero risk from the unvaccinated to spread it to them. That leaves the full burden of risk to just the unvaccinated alone.
Sharpe’s argument falls apart when we fast-forward to now, where we know without a shadow of a doubt that corona can be spread to and from anyone, vaccinated or not. The vaccine is a pre-emptive therapeutic. Nothing more, nothing less. The younger/healthier you are, the less the risk/reward ratio skews in your favor. If Rodgers was an overweight 66 year old alcoholic then the risk/reward would dictate it makes sense to get the shot.
AR-12 has been vindicated in his stance and deserves to take a victory lap on these clowns. The shot did not work as advertised and mandates were a flagrant violation of civil liberty.
Well said. Its mind boggling that today people are still claiming the vaccine and masks prevent the spread. They don’t. Even the CDC has acknowledged this. It is religion at this point, believing something can do what it has been proven it can not, on faith alone.
Aside from wearing masks in their own cars, alone, the adherents of the faith can be ferreted out every time they make the argument that the vaccine works because someone got COVID and didn’t die from a virus that has a 99+% survival rate. Using that logic, I can say drinking an IPA every day keeps me from dying from COVID
I can’t wrap my brain around it even in April 2021. Medical coercion was never a sane theory. The rest of what you said is solid though. These people’s brains are utterly broken, and I’m not really sure if all the king’s horses and all the king’s men will ever be able to put them together again.