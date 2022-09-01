Shannon Sharpe Calls Aaron Rodgers a ‘Prick’ For Not Getting Vaccinated

In case you were wondering if the absurd hatred toward the “unvaccinated” had gone away, Shannon Sharpe’s comments on Aaron Rodgers‘ vaccination status show it has not.

As opposed to Keith Olbermann’s delusions of grandeur in thinking he lives rent free in Aaron Rodgers’ head, Rodgers appears to actually live rent free in Sharpe’s head.

No matter how much evidence accumulates that COVID vaccination is an entirely personal decision, with zero benefits to others through reducing the spread of infections, there are many who refuse to give up the unearned feeling of superiority that “following the science” gave them.

In the discussion, Sharpe first said that Rodgers could be a top 5 player if he continues to win, but then claimed that as a human being, he’s a “horrible person,” a “liar,” as well as being “arrogant,” “aloof,” and finished with, “for lack of a better word, he’s a prick.”

Shannon Sharpe calls Aaron Rodgers a “prick” and a “horrible person” because he didn’t get the vaccine.



pic.twitter.com/IkdHpzk8oL — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 1, 2022

His main assertion is that the story about Rodgers’ vaccination status was essentially finished.

That the hoops the NFL made him go through, the endless questions he had to face and criticism from television talking heads, was over and done with, and Rodgers should have left it alone.

KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in pregame warmups prior to the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Except that’s exactly the problem and Sharpe contributes to it.

The “true believers” in the COVID religion want everyone to forget the damage they’ve done and the discrimination they promoted.

They want everyone to ignore how they talked about the “unvaccinated;” demonizing them and saying they should be prevented from receiving medical care.

Freedom of choice entirely disappeared from the left’s vocabulary for a year and a half because it was convenient for them.

Rodgers is within his rights to re-litigate the inexcusable policies the NFL forced on him for making a personal health decision. He’s justified in pointing out how unfair the process was, and that he was eventually proven right.

Sharpe is angry, calling him names, because he knows Rodgers is right and it frustrates him to reckon with what that means.

Every time Rogers speaks out about this, it’s another reminder that the left’s political heroes lied to them for over 2 years.

If you’re making the right people angry, you’re doing something right. And Rodgers is definitely still making people angry.