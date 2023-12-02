It’s Amazing Shannon Sharpe Has Time To Do Anything Since He Brushes His Teeth 7-10 Times Per Day

Videos by OutKick

There’s nothing wrong with taking extra steps to ensure proper dental hygiene. No one likes being scolded by the dental hygienist for not flossing. But it sounds like Shannon Sharpe takes some wild measures to keep those pearly whites of his both pearly and white.

He says he goes through an entire tube of toothpaste every week thanks to his seven to ten daily brushing sessions.

Sharpe revealed this information on a recent episode of his Nightcap podcast which he co-hosts with Chad Johnson.

“I go through a tube of toothpaste a week,” Sharpe said.

“Damn, a week?” Johnson responded.

“I brush my teeth on average somewhere between seven and ten time times a day,” Sharpe elaborated. “I brush my teeth two times before I leave my house in the morning to go to do First Take.”

Shannon Sharpe’s Teeth-Brushing Habits Are Wild

This is just wild. I’m all about keeping the ol’ chompers in playing shape, and I do that with two brushes a day: one in the morning and one at night. Occasionally, I hit them with a mid-afternoon refresh if it feels necessary, but that’s less of a full-on brush-sesh and just a few quick swishes to get things nice and fresh.

I don’t know how vigorously Sharpe is brushing, but I feel like if he’s really leaning into it, seven to ten brushes could probably erode some enamel. It certainly erodes his brush bristles, because Sharpe said he’s cracking open a new brush every two weeks.

Plus, Shannon Sharpe is a busy dude. How is he finding time to work in that many brush sessions? His dental routine sounds like a full-time gig in itself.

It’s all just insane and I think we can all relate to the way Chad Johnson was flabbergasted by this revelation.

Now, I’m not a regular Nightcap listener, mainly because I don’t like how the name is so similar to a certain phenomenal daily afternoon column on this here website.

However, if the gist of the show is Shannon Sharpe reveals a strange habit of his — like paying $10,000 for a dog — while Chad Johnson reacts as the voice of reason… well, then I may need to give it a try.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle