Chad Johnson Had His Mind Blown By How Much Shannon Sharpe Paid For His DogCha

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson had his mind blown to smithereens when he learned just how much money Shannon Sharpe ponied up for his dog.

Here’s a hint: it’s 5 figures.

The two NFL greats host a podcast together called Nightcap (hey… wait a second!) and at some point in their latest episode the topic of Sharpe’s pooch came up.

Sharpe told the story of how he got his new dog which apparently required someone to courier it to the US.

“So, the dog cost me a lot of money, because not only did I have to pay for the dog, I had to pay for the…”

Fortunately, at this point, OchoCinco acted on behalf of the listeners and pulled the e-brake on this conversation to address what had just been said.

“Wait a minute,” he said. “How much did the dog cost?”

“…Ten,” Sharpe answered sheepishly.

Johnson was stunned.

“Ten what?” he asked.

“Bands,” Sharpe said, before explaining that a band is $1,000 and a rack is $10,000.

So, there are ten bands in a rack and he paid a rack for this dog (we’ll take his word for that because I would’ve had no idea how many bands are in a rack).

“Man, you paid $10,000 for a dog?!” Johnson said in shock.

“Yeah.”

“Ten thousand American dollars?”

“America,” Sharpe said with a nod.

We’re All Chad Johnson In This Scenario

That is wild. Dogs are great, but paying an entire rack (if I’m using that term correctly) is insane. It’s not like more expensive dogs are better. They won’t cook you dinner or take dumps in the toilet and even spray a little Febreze afterward too.

They’re still dogs! It does all the same things a free dog would! In fact, the free dog will probably end up living longer and having fewer health issues!

Johnson went on to point out to Sharpe that he could have gone down to the Humane Society and gotten a dog for $50 to $100.

That’s a fraction of a band let alone an entire rack.

Oh, well. Shannon Sharpe can afford it. All the best to him and his new Pomeranian, Teddy.

