South Carolina lost to Georgia on Saturday but Shane Beamer does not believe that his team gave up. The second-year head coach made that very clear after the game.

After going 7-6 last year, there was a lot of excitement about what might be brewing in Columbia. And then the staff went to the transfer portal during the offseason, which only increased the hype.

The Gamecocks were considered by many to be a dark horse candidate to win the SEC East and Spencer Rattler was a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate. Through three games, neither is true.

South Carolina lost to Arkansas last weekend and then got absolutely stomped by the reigning national champions. It was an ugly, 41-point beatdown.

Following the game, as is standard, Shane Beamer spoke with the media. However, one of the questions asked caused a very unusual clap back. The head ball coach did not like it at all.

He was asked whether he sensed any “give up” in his team at halftime.

Shane Beamer’s fiery response to the ridiculous question

"You sense any give up in the locker room?"



Beamer: "Hell no."

The reporter, who Beamer refers to as “Phil,” was likely Phil Kornblut. He has a well-documented history of pissing off South Carolina players and coaches.

Earlier this year, prior to the season, Kornblut asked Rattler a question that clearly irritated the quarterback. It was a question that simply did not need to be asked.

Last fall, he was ripped by Beamer for not knowing what he was talking about.

2 things:

2: It's how many months into doing the pressers this way? Learn how to unmute yourself when you're called on dumbass

In April of last year, Kornblut left Beamer baffled and annoyed by hesitating when called upon.

Oh look. It’s something Shane Beamer and I have in common. We have the exact same reaction when “Tiger” Phil Kornblut is called on to ask a question during one of these pressers. pic.twitter.com/TMAopxjQSB — Brent (casual fan) (@HJhughes79) April 17, 2021

Prior to Beamer’s tenure, Will Muschamp lost his mind on Kornblut.

Will Muschamp, not happy that someone in his program leaked a video of him using foul language, suggests Phil Kornblut is an agent of the progrum in the Upstate. Kornblut has a radio program and covers both football progrums. pic.twitter.com/D9a8Ryr4Ob — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) September 29, 2020

Clearly, Kornblut is not particularly well-liked amongst the South Carolina football program. There is also a significant portion of the Gamecocks fanbase that is not a fan of his either.

And yet, week after week, month after month, year after year, there is Kornblut. He just doesn’t learn.