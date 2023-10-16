Shams Charania’s Daily Schedule Paints Grim Picture Of The Life Of A Top NBA Insider

Videos by OutKick

Shams Charania is one of the most recognizable names not just in NBA media, but in sports media as a whole. He is a legitimate rival to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski when it comes to breaking the league’s biggest news first, and you don’t just fall into that position, you have to work, work, and then work a little bit more.

Given the state of today’s NBA where trade rumors and deals garner more attention than the actual product on the hardwood, there is very little time off for someone trying to keep up with the endless drama around the league.

Based on Charania’s recent sit down with New York Magazine, the only time he takes for himself appears to be when he’s sleeping, which he doesn’t do a lot of.

Charania sends around 500 text messages and emails during his 18-hour workday. Add that up with the inevitable time he spends on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Charania has to be spending an unfathomable amount of time staring at a screen.

He also missed a huge coaching scoop earlier in his career while playing pick-up basketball, so he’s shunned himself from playing.

Don’t worry though, he does cut back to just 12-hour work days when he’s ‘on vacation’ with his cell phone glued to his hand.

The Shams Charania NBA scoop machine is intense: • Sends ~500 texts / emails a day

• Works 18 hours a day and gears down to 12 hours for vacay (preferably poolside, so he can be on phone)

• Quit pick-up basketball because he missed a huge coaching scoop once while playing pic.twitter.com/7Tq7X8meEa — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) October 15, 2023

Two things can be true at once here. You can respect the hell out of Charania’s work ethic and dedication to being ‘the NBA guy,’ but you can also admit that his life sounds miserable.

At the end of the day, he’s working over 120 hours per week so he can be the first to hit send on a social media post.

I got exhausted just reading about Charania’s daily schedule, but somehow he manages to keep it going day after day.

READ: NBA INSIDER SHAMS CHARANIA COURTS KAY ADAMS DURING LOVEY-DOVEY INTERVIEW

There may not be a job that best represents modern sports media than Charania’s. While he’s working sources like a traditional journalist and reporter would, he’s pushing the limit beyond belief while racing against others trying to beat him to a tweet about a professional sports league.

Charania and other insiders don’t work on a deadline, they’re running a race at their own pace, but that race has no finish line.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris or email him at mark.harris@outkick.com