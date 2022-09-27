Shakira Could Face 8 Years In A Spanish Prison

Pop star sensation and absolute smokeshow Shakira will be heading to trial for tax evasion charges.

A Spanish judge approved the trial for the 45-year-old Colombian singer. Prosecutors have accused Shakira of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million) in income tax.

If found guilty, Shakira could spend EIGHT YEARS in prison!

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Shakira performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Shakira Spent Time In Spain, And They Want Their Money

Here in America we know that celebrities rarely go to prison, especially for tax issues. Unless of course you’re Martha Stewart, aka “M Diddy.”

Do I really think Shakira is going to spend 8 years in prison? Probably not. But prosecutors may be ticked off that they offered her a plea deal to avoid going to trial, and she rejected. So maybe they will actually go after her with a stiff penalty if she’s found guilty.

When Cristiano Ronaldo faced tax fraud charges in Madrid, he took a plea deal and ended up with a fine and no jail time.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – MAY 30: Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona and Shakira pose with the trophy after FC Barcelona won the Copa del Rey Final match against Athletic Club at Camp Nou on May 30, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The story hinges on where exactly Shakira lived from 2012-2014. Prosectors allege that because she spent half of her time living in Barcelona, she should have paid taxes. Shakira announced her official residence was in the Bahamas.

At the time, the “Whenever, Wherever” singer spent so much time in Spain because she was dating Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique. The couple have two children together and have recently ended their 11-year relationship.

It was originally believed that Pique may have cheated on Shakira, but reports have since come out that the two allegedly split over financial disagreements. Hmm. Maybe Pique knew what was on the horizon?

Shakira has denied any wrongdoing. Her team has said that she has already paid back what she owes as well as additional 3 million euros in interest.

A date for the trial has yet to be set.