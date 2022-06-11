Cristiano Ronaldo’s Rape Lawsuit Dismissed By Las Vegas Judge

A Las Vegas judge dismissed a Nevada woman’s case out of court Friday, in which she alleged that Manchester United and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo sexually assaulted her in 2009.

The plaintiff, Kathryn Mayorga, was seeking to receive $65 million in damages, in addition to the $375,000 she was paid as part of a confidentiality agreement in 2010. Mayorga filed the civil case in Nevada in 2018.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey tossed the case out of the court to punish Mayorga’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, for “bad faith contact,” per the AP. Evidence used by Mayorga’s defense team was reportedly obtained through leaked or stolen documents. Dorsey concluded in her 42-page order that Ronaldo had been negatively impacted by Stovall’s conduct.

“I find that the procurement and continued use of these documents was bad faith, and simply disqualifying Stovall will not cure the prejudice to Ronaldo because the misappropriated documents and their confidential contents have been woven into the very fabric of [plaintiff Kathryn] Mayorga’s claims,” the ruling said. “Harsh sanctions are merited.”

Lisbon, Portugal – June 5, 2022: Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal during a UEFA Nations league match against Switzerland. (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Mayorga, a former model, said she met Ronaldo at a Las Vegas nightclub, before she joined him in his hotel suite. Mayorga alleges this is where the sexual assault took place, while Ronaldo maintains they had consensual sex.

Neither legal team has provided comment on the ruling. Mayorga’s attorneys are eligible to appeal the ruling to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo is fresh off a 24-goal campaign in his return to Manchester United. Ronaldo will captain Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this winter.

