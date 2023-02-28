Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Getting A Second Chance In Court

Videos by OutKick

A sexual assault lawsuit levied against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is headed back to court after initially being dismissed.

The personal injury suit related to an alleged incident in 2018 was filed in 2020 in Dallas County district court. However, The Dallas Morning News reports that it was dismissed last year.

The incident allegedly occurred at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 16, 2018. It claimed Jones kissed a woman “on the mouth and forcibly grabbed her without her consent.”

The suit wasn’t just against Jones, but also the Dallas Cowboys organization. In it, the victim was initially identified as Jane Doe. However, that was later changed and is now identified by the initials “J.G.”

She claimed in the filing that the incident led to “severe emotional distress” and “psychological pain and suffering.” She also claimed to be facing medical expenses due to the alleged incident.

Jones responded to the allegations in a court-filed response, saying they were “malicious and hurtful.”

The alleged incident took place at AT&T Stadium in 2018 (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

District Court Dismissed The Case Against Jones Last Year

The case was dismissed with prejudice after the judge decided J.G. failed to comply with a special exemptions order after the court asked her to provide more information surrounding the incident, including the location where it happened. She said it occurred in the stadium’s Tom Landry Room.

However, a year later, an appellate court decided to reverse the dismissal. That court said that the woman who filed the suit “made a good faith attempt to amend her pleadings in response to the court’s special exceptions order.“ For that reason, they decided that “the trial court abused its discretion in dismissing appellant’s claims.”

The case is headed back to Dallas District court, something the woman’s attorneys are very pleased about.

“We always knew we were going to win because the law was on our side,” J.G.’s attorney, Thomas Daniel Bowers, told The Dallas Morning News. “A victim’s finally going to get her day in court and that’s very important.”

According to Bowers, the case will go forward and trial is likely in the cards after Jones is deposed.

