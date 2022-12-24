Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been ordered to take a paternity test in an ongoing legal battle.

A judge in Texas ordered the famous NFL owner to take a paternity test to find out whether or not he’s the father of 26-year-old woman Alexandra Davis, according to the Daily Mail.

Davis is alleging Jones, who is currently 80, and her mother Cynthia conceived her in the 1990s. Jones intends to appeal the ruling, according to the same report.

Jerry Jones ordered to take paternity test in ongoing legal battle with Alexandra Davis. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Davis previously sued in Dallas County to void an agreement between her mother and Jerry Jones reached in the late 1990s. The agreement allegedly forced Jones to “financially” support the woman as long as it was never publicly disclosed he was the father. The settlement paid a lump sum to Alexandra Davis’ mother and then “‘certain monthly, annual and special funding” to her with specific payouts at certain ages in her 20s.

Jerry Jones has denied the allegations, according to the same Daily Mail report. The suit was eventually dropped and Davis is now attempting to prove Jones is her father.

The Dallas Cowboys owner did not respond to a request for comments from the Daily Mail.

Jerry Jones ordered to take a paternity test. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jones has been married to Eugenia Jones since 1963 and has three children with his wife. His son Stephen Jones serves as the executive vice president and CEO of the Cowboys. His brother Jerry Jones Jr. also works for the Cowboys.