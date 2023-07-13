Happy Bastille Day: Severed Finger Sent Via Mail To French President

Videos by OutKick

Bastille Day may be Friday, but a lot of French people don’t sound like they’re in the mood to celebrate these days. Not unless those celebrations involve sending a severed finger to the president.

If that’s the case, there is at least one person who was more than happy to celebrate.

French President Emmanuel Macron received the disturbing package which — according to UK paper The Evening Standard — arrived at Elysee Palace on Monday.

Once people working at the palace realized what was in the package, they quickly threw the detached digit into the fridge. The same one where people keep their food.

“The finger was initially put in a fridge where the police put their snacks,” a source inside the Palace told The Evening Standard. “This was to make sure it was preserved and could be analyzed as quickly as possible.”

This worked because when tests were performed on the mail-order digit, it turned out that it was from a “living human being.” This person was then contacted and given “full medical support.”

Riots have swept across France in recent months. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP) (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s Uknown Why Someone Sent The Finger, But It Comes During A Rough Time In France

That same source also told the paper that there was no information on why the finger had been sent to the French president. The package reportedly did not include a note.

While it’s still unknown why this was done, it does come at a time of intense civil unrest in France. Widespread riots have hit the country over a multitude of issues, These included pension reform as well as the death of a 17-year-old of Algerian-Moroccan descent who was killed by police.

People do crazy things all the time for crazy reasons, but the timing of that finger is rather conspicuous.

