Chess-Playing Robot Breaks Kid’s Finger During Game After The Kid Rushed The Robot’s Next Move

Chess-playing robots and computers have been competing against humans in chess for over 25 years, but as technology advances so too have the aggression of the robots, apparently. Just ask this particular 7-year-old kid who had his finger broken by a chess-playing robot.

The incident took place during a game at this month’s Moscow Chess Open. In the video below you can see the robot’s arm pinning the kid’s finger to the actual chess board. It took several adults to free the kid’s finger, but not until after his finger had already been broken.

The president of the Moscot Chess Federation confirmed that the robot had broken the kid’s finger. He also admitted that “this is, of course, bad,” in case it wasn’t already clear that a machine snapping a kid’s finger was a bad thing.

According to the president’s statement to TASS news agency, the robot grabbed the kid’s finger because he did not give the robot enough time to respond to his most recent move.

The robot, which was rented for the specific tournament, did not return following the incident. The kid, with his finger in a cast, did show up the next day to compete.

The first computer to beat a world champion chess player was an IBM machine called ‘Deep Blue’ back in 1996. Garry Kasparov had the honor of becoming the first world champ to lose to a machine.