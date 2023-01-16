Seth Rogen Destroys The CW While Presenting An Award On The Network

Seth Rogan roasted the CW in ruthless fashion during the Critics Choice Awards.

The CW hosted the popular awards event, and the Hollywood star was a bit confused as to why it was being shown so early and on a network without any nominations.

The man responsible for “Superbad” said the following about the situation during a humorous rant while presenting at the Critics Choice Awards:

Do they always give two awards out at the same time? That was weird. Why do they do that? Are we crunched for time? Get another hour. It can’t be that expensive. You know how I know that? This show airs at 4 p.m. on the CW. That cannot be pricey time slot, from my understanding of how this all works. I’m not saying the CW is bad. What I will say, it is the one network to receive zero Critics Choice nominations. You are saying it’s bad. We’re on your least favorite network. How did that happen? Nominate yourselves next time, you’d have won. No one will think it’s weird, they’ll think it’s fine.

You can watch a clip of his comments below.

@Sethrogen just tore the CW a new hole and I’m here for it! #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/86A6wYLfry — Mark Rabinowitz – he/they 🌈 (@RabbiReport) January 16, 2023

Seth Rogen found his sense of humor again.

There was a time when Seth Rogen was the undefeated king of comedy in Hollywood. At his peak, he was pretty untouchable.

Rogen pumped out “Superbad,” “Pineapple Express,” “Zack and Miri Make a Porno,” and “This is the End.”

All of those movies, especially “Superbad” and “This is the End,” were epic comedies. That’s when it was still okay to be funny in Hollywood.

Then, he seemingly fell off a cliff and lost his fastball. He dropped some real stinkers, but judging from this little rant, there’s still some humor left in Seth Rogen’s soul.

That’s great to see. Maybe, just maybe, he’ll get back to making hits.

Seth Rogen roasts the CW. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer)

He’s also not wrong about the CW being a bit of a joke these days. Back in the day, it was actually an entertaining channel for teenagers and kids. “Smallville” was an absolute banger of a show at its peak. Now, I’m not sure I could name a single show on the network other than “Riverdale,” which is unwatchable at this point.

So, he definitely didn’t miss the mark with his thoughts.

Props to Seth Rogen for making people laugh again. It’d be awesome he could get back to that vibe, even if it comes at the expense of the CW.