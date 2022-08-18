‘Superbad’ Star Reveals The One Co-Star He Initially Hated

Jonah Hill wasn’t a big fan of Christopher Mintz-Plasse during the very early days of filming “Superbad.”

The legendary comedy about three high school seniors attempting to pick up women one last time before college is viewed by many to be the greatest coming of age movie made in decades.

Every scene in the film is outstanding, but Hill had some serious issues with his co-star when the film was being made.

“Chris was really, really amazing off the bat. And I think he was really annoying to me at that time,” Hill said in an incredible oral history of the legendary film published by Vanity Fair.

“Jonah immediately hated him. He was like, “That was f*cking with my rhythm. I couldn’t perform with that guy,'” Seth Rogan added.

However, it was the fact that Hill couldn’t really stand Mintz-Plasse’s performance that made the movie so great.

Producer Judd Apatow told Vanity Fair, “Jonah said, ‘I don’t like that guy. I don’t want him doing it.’ And I said, ‘That’s exactly why we’re hiring him. It couldn’t be more perfect. The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want.'”

Clearly, Apatow turned out to be correct because the chemistry between Hill and Mintz-Plasse played a major role in the success of “Superbad.”

Without those two, the film is definitely not an all-time great comedy, and honestly, among the last great comedies ever made.

In our current culture, you’d probably be canceled forever and maybe arrested if you made a movie like “Superbad.”

Back in 2007 when it was released, it took the country by storm because it was legit hilarious and didn’t hold back at all.

There are plenty of moments with Hill and Mintz-Plasse that prove that fact.

It’s also crazy it’s already been 15 years since “Superbad” hit theaters. It was the first R-rated movie I ever saw in theaters. Talk about feeling old!

Hopefully, Hollywood eventually gets back to making great comedies like “Superbad.” Forget the woke nonsense. Give us wild stories that are actually entertaining!