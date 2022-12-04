Sen. Bob Menendez Wishes USMNT Luck Hours After World Cup Loss

Look. We all know soccer isn’t at the top of the United States sporting landscape. But if you’re a US senator hoping to get in on the World Cup, at least know when the game is. This will keep you from wishing them luck hours after they’ve already lost a la New Jersey Democratic Senator Bob Menendez.

As you’re no doubt aware by now, the US Men’s National Team took on the Netherlands in the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It was hard not to know. The game was everywhere. Bars around the country even opened early for the kickoff.

Still, Bob Menendez, or maybe more accurately his social media manager, isn’t big on soccer.

“That makes a baker’s dozen Bob.” pic.twitter.com/vSq1TlDPUT — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) December 4, 2022

That’s a good 11 hours and 45 minutes after kickoff, and about 9 hours after US players walked off the pitch after the 3-1 loss to the Dutch.

Menendez Deleted The Late Tweet

Menendez’s tweet has been deleted, so shoutout to former pro soccer player Taylor Twellman for the quick screenshot to preserve this blunder for posterity.

However, as much as we’d all love for this to be a boneheaded blunder by a man chosen to lead the nation, that doesn’t seem likely.

As some Twitter users pointed out, it would appear to be a simple AM/PM mix-up.

social manager scheduled the tweet for 9:15 and got am/pm wrong — 🌍 Casey Johnson (@CaseyonEarth) December 4, 2022

If you’re the social media manager for a US senator, you need to dot your Is and cross your Ts… also you need to get your AMs and PMs straight.

It’s unfortunate. Who knows? Maybe a properly timed Tweet would’ve given the team the lift it needed to best a solid Dutch team.

Should we blame Senator Bob Menendez for the USMNT’s Round of 16 exit?

It may be a little much, but I’m not going to tell you what to do.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle