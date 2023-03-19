Selena Gomez Hits The 400 Million Instagram Follower Plateau

Videos by OutKick

Selena Gomez and her Instagram account have gone where no other woman’s Instagram account has gone before: the 400 million followers mark.

The Only Murders In The Building Star is the first woman to crack 400 million. As it currently stands, she has an 18 million follower lead over yesterday’s news and the second-most followed woman on Instagram Kylie Jenner.

What’s wild is that she only passed Jenner about a month ago. The Daily Mail reported that in that time she scooped up another 20 million followers. Selena is on an absolute rocket ship right now.

And that’s after she told Vanity Fair she was stepping back from social media.

However, Miss Selena “400 Million” Gomez off of the most followed overall accounts on the platform. She’s third on the list behind a pair of dudes who kick balls for a living. Lionel Messi is in the No. 2 spot with 442 million, while Cristiano Ronaldo sits atop the heap with 562 million followers.

I don’t know if you’re good at math or not, but that’s more than half a billion followers.

That’s an unbelievable number of people — more than the entire population of the United States — are sitting there waiting for whatever Selena Gomez posts.

It’s insane.

