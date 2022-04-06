Selena Gomez Shares Her Mental Health Solution: Get Off The Internet!

Why is pop singer Selena Gomez so damn happy? She stays off the Internet!

In an interview with “Good Morning America,” the singer, who announced in 2020 that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, told the morning show that she’s incredibly happy since getting her life in order and a big part of that process included removing the Internet from her life.

“I haven’t been on the internet in 4 1/2 years,” Gomez told GMA. “It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal.”

You don’t say!

Look, as someone who has made a career off the Internet, I don’t want readers to fully remove themselves from this career-generating machine. It’s time to get smarter about how you spend your time on this time-sucking machine.

Do you find yourself arguing with the likes of Virgo87645094113 on Twitter? Are you engaging in wars with people you barely remember from middle school in 1992?

You’re not using the Internet wisely and there’s a solution:

Let’s face the facts here — the Internet isn’t the best idea for all of our brains. Listen to what Selena Gomez, 29, is saying here.

She literally feels better by not having her face shoved into a phone. Try it. You might like it. A quick check of Selena’s social media accounts shows that someone is updating her Instagram account with the required posts that 310 million followers expect.

But it’s not Selena!

Now that’s the life. She gets to sit there not sweating social media and her publicist/handler has to go on and do the updates. Now THAT is some serious financial privilege right there. Selena gets to save her brain while the publicist turns his/her brain to mush.

Sign me up for that multi-millionaire lifestyle. I’ll be on the golf course. Text me if I’m needed.

Look how happy this woman is!