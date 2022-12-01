Security Escort HEATED Vanderbilt Coach Jerry Stackhouse Out of Game After Rushing At Official

Don’t mess with Vanderbilt guys (right, Clay?).
Police were called onto the court Wednesday night during a Vanderbilt men’s basketball game when Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse went after a referee and had to be escorted out of the game by a security official.
Stackhouse got HEATED as he contested a technical foul called by referee Bart Lenox on Commodore Liam Robbins and brought the house with a full-on blitz on the game official.
The Vandy coach was inches away from Lenox as he followed him down the court.
WATCH:
Several people stepped in to hold Stack back when he stormed after the referee, including the responding security member that escorted Stackhouse out. His flared-up response earned him a double-tech and eventual ejection with seven minutes left in the game between Vandy and VCU.
Carrying on his reputation for hitting a boiling point on the court, from his time at UNC to his days in the NBA, Stackhouse appears more than willing to translate that same flame to his role as a coach.
Though it’s not a great look for Vandy’s program.
The Commodores (3-4) suffered a 70-65 loss to VCU.
