Security Escort HEATED Vanderbilt Coach Jerry Stackhouse Out of Game After Rushing At Official

Police were called onto the court Wednesday night during a Vanderbilt men’s basketball game when Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse went after a referee and had to be escorted out of the game by a security official.

Stackhouse got HEATED as he contested a technical foul called by referee Bart Lenox on Commodore Liam Robbins and brought the house with a full-on blitz on the game official.

The Vandy coach was inches away from Lenox as he followed him down the court.

WATCH:

Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse is ejected from tonight's matchup against VCU.



Wild scene.

Several people stepped in to hold Stack back when he stormed after the referee, including the responding security member that escorted Stackhouse out. His flared-up response earned him a double-tech and eventual ejection with seven minutes left in the game between Vandy and VCU.

Carrying on his reputation for hitting a boiling point on the court, from his time at UNC to his days in the NBA, Stackhouse appears more than willing to translate that same flame to his role as a coach.

Though it’s not a great look for Vandy’s program.

The Commodores (3-4) suffered a 70-65 loss to VCU.

Jerry Stackhouse earned this ejection. My gosh. pic.twitter.com/YboaDJxI4C — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) December 1, 2022