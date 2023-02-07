Secretary Of Labor Marty Walsh Could Be Headed To NHLPA

Videos by OutKick

The National Hockey League Players Association has been in search of a new executive director and they’ve reportedly found one in U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.

The NHLPA was scheduled to discuss Walsh’s appointment during meetings over the All-Star break. DailyFaceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported that sources told him Walsh would be the Players Association’s next executive director.

NEWS: Sources tell @DailyFaceoff U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will be formally installed as next Executive Director of @NHLPA in the coming days, following Tuesday's State of the Union address by @POTUS.



Full story:https://t.co/GEuuLVNBGC — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 7, 2023

The 55-year-old was formerly the mayor of Boston from 2014 to 2021 at which point he joined the Biden administration. He was reportedly the NHLPA search committee’s top choice to replace outgoing executive director Donald Fehr.

He is expected to be unanimously approved by the NHLPA’s 32 team player representatives.

Of course, Walsh currently has a gig, and any news of his official appointment to the head of the NHLPA won’t come until after Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

Seravalli reports that Walsh became a possible candidate somewhat recently. Despite the NHLPA’s search taking 10 months, Walsh only came into the picture in the last three weeks or so. That was only after he turned down interest from the firm handling the search, Russell Reynolds Associates.

Walsh could make a good bit of money if he takes on the position. According to Daily Faceoff, he’d make $3 million a year and would likely live in Boston. He would not relocate to Toronto where the NHLPA offices are located.

One eyebrow-raising aspect of the appointment is Walsh’s connections to Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs. Walsh was a Bruins season ticket holder — and thrown out multiple times for excessive alcohol consumption — and Jacobs donated to his political campaigns.

