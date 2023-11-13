Secret Service Agents Protecting Biden’s Granddaughter Open Fire On Carjackers

Videos by OutKick

Crime is so out of control in Washington D.C. that Secret Service agents are now fighting carjackers.

Secret Service agents protecting Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi, opened fire Sunday night on a trio of carjackers that attempted to break into an unmarked USSS vehicle in the Georgetown area of the nation’s capital, according to The Associated Press.

The three criminals fled in a getaway vehicle, and local police forces were alerted. Shockingly, the Secret Service didn’t hit anyone during the exchange, according to the same report. Honestly, not sure that’s a positive.

How do highly-trained Secret Service agents miss against carjackers? Yeah, not great! Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Secret Service agents protecting Joe Biden’s granddaughter shoot at carjackers. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Secret Service agents in Washington D.C. shoot at carjackers.

For those of you who don’t know, crime is out of control in Washington D.C., and things seem to be getting worse.

The nation’s capital crossed more than 200 homicides for the year back in September. That was a 28% increase during the same time window in 2022. Crime isn’t just bad. It’s flat out unacceptable and complete anarchy.

The videos coming out of Washington D.C. resemble what you’d expect out of a failed state, a Congressman was carjacked, businesses are shutting down because of crime, a Rand Paul staffer was brutally stabbed and there are countless other examples of pure chaos and crime.

Now, USSS agents assigned to Biden’s granddaughter had to engage carjackers in our nation’s capital. Things just continue to spiral in the wrong direction. Also, attempting to break into a car to find out it’s a USSS vehicle is an all-time example of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes.

Secret Service agents had to engage carjackers in Washington D.C. over the weekend. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

The carnage and anarchy has to come to an end in big cities. It simply can’t be tolerated in a civilized society. Unfortunately, it looks like that’s not going to happen for the time being, and that should upset anyone paying attention. Give me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.