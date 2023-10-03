Congressman Henry Cuellar Carjacked, Held At Gunpoint Outside U.S. Capitol As Washington DC Crumbles

Videos by OutKick

A United States Congressman was carjacked and held at gunpoint outside an apartment complex known to house various Representatives and staffers.

U.S. Rep Henry Cueller, D-Texas, was returning from an event around 9:30pm on Monday when three armed assailants approached him before robbing him and stealing his vehicle. At one point the Congressman had a gun held to his face.

The robbery occurred at a well-known apartment complex in the Navy Yard area. It’s located less than a mile away from the U.S. Capitol. Police have since recovered the car but are still looking for suspects. Fortunately Congressman Cuellar was unharmed.

It’s the second assault on a member of Congress in Washington D.C. this year, following Dem. Rep Angie Craig of Minnesota being randomly assaulted in her DC apartment building.

Congressman Henry Cuellar was robbed at gunpoint in Washington DC on Monday night just outside the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

THE TIMES THEY ARE CHANGING.. FOR THE WORST

Firs things first, everyone is and should be happy that the Congressman is okay.

But let’s look at the larger picture here.

Yes, Washington DC has been a crime haven for DECADES now. I remember visiting Georgetown and being told not to travel anyway off-campus and not to make wrong turns down certain streets

But isn’t that the problem there within? The fact that nothing has changed in so many years?

LET’S TALK SOME NUMBERS

It takes a ton of cajones to rob a member of Congress. But then again, does it really? According to NBC, over 2000 adults faced felony charges last year alone. Of those, 701 were granted pre-trial release with nearly 400 released at various times after.

The average DC murder suspect has ELEVEN prior arrests.

Last year, 173 House Democrats voted against increasing DC carjacking penalties. (Washington D.C. is under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Congress)

As I’ve repeatedly written time and time again, if you don’t send a clear and decisive message that those who break the law will be punished, society will only continue to break down. Just ask Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco and New York City.

It’s time for our local, city and state elected leaders to DO SOMETHING about America’s growing criminal party.