Second Stash of Classified Documents Associated with Joe Biden Found, After he Criticized Trump

Well Joe Biden might be in a bit of trouble!

Just a few months ago, former President Donald Trump had his Mar-A-Lago mansion raided by the FBI over possession of classified documents from his time in the White House.

Anti-Trump media personalities went absolutely ballistic, with one former CIA director seemingly implying he should be executed for his unspeakable crime.

Rick Reilly also went off the deep end, accusing Trump of selling nuclear secrets to Saudi Arabia.

Now it turns out that Biden’s done virtually the exact same thing from his time as vice president. But not just in one location, in two separate ones.

Just a few days ago, news broke that classified documents had been found at Biden’s UPenn think tank. Unsurprisingly, Democrats immediately downplayed it, since it made their leader look bad and hypocritical.

Except, now it turns out that another set of Biden associated classified documents have been found at a second location.

Whoops!

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 22: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he delivers a Christmas address in the East Room of the White House on December 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden gave the address to wish Americans a happy holiday. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Biden Hypocrisy on Display Again

Naturally, when the news of the FBI raid on Donald Trump broke, Biden went after the former president.

Fox News reported that he essentially called Trump “irresponsible,” and expressed disbelief anything like that could even happen.

“How that could possibly happen, how one anyone could be that irresponsible,” Biden responded. “And I thought what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods. By that, I mean, names of people helped or et cetera.”

And of course, Biden himself took classified documents. Not once, but twice. So far.

Hard to be more hypocritical than that.

When asked about the first set of documents, he claimed to take classified information “seriously.”

“Let me get rid of the easy one first,” Biden said. “People know I take classified documents and classified information seriously.”

Just imagine how careless he’d have been if he didn’t them seriously.

Naturally, Democrats have desperately defended his actions and blatant hypocrisy, with the media jumping in to run interference for their preferred political party.

To them, nothing Biden does could be as inexcusable as the Bad Orange Man’s behavior. Because he is a bad guy, and Biden is a good guy.

Somehow, it seems unlikely any former CIA directors will be implying that Biden should be executed over this “treason.”

Should be fascinating to see what Rick Reilly has to say about it too.