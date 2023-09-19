SEC Slipping – Even The Fights Are Not As Good: 3 Gators, 1 Vol Suspended For A Half (?) For Role In Late Fisticuffs

Videos by OutKick

It is clearly looking like an off year in the Southeastern Conference.

-Overall, the quarterback group is likely the worst in a decade.

-The SEC is 1-4 against top 25 non-conference teams and 5-7 against Power 5 programs.

-For the first time since 2017, only one SEC team is ranked in the top 10 – No. 1 Georgia. The next best is No. 12 LSU, which has a non-conference, 45-24 loss to No. 8 Florida State. Alabama is No. 13 after falling out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015 because of a 17-3 “win” over 34-point underdog South Florida that was more like a loss. The then-No. 3 Tide’s 34-24 loss to No. 11 Texas in week two was its worst in a regular season since 2004.

SEC Not Looking So Powerful

-And the SEC fights are even a little off.

FLORIDA SHUTS DOWN TENNESSEE OFFENSE

Florida and Tennessee got in a fight as the Gators wrapped up their 29-16 upset of the No. 9 Vols in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday. In the end, it was just minor fisticuffs. In fact, it was basically half-ass, if you will.

SEC Suspends 4 Players, But Only For A Half

And on Monday, the SEC half punished the two programs. The league office suspended three Florida players – offensive linemen Damieon George and Micah Mazzccua and tight end Dante Zanders – for the first half Saturday against Charlotte and one Tennessee player – defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott – for the first half against Texas-San Antonio on Saturday.

You call that a suspension? Half a game versus two rent-a-wins?

You call that a fight?

Now, Mississippi State and Tulsa had a real fight in the Armed Forces Bowl in the 2020 season.

Not promoting violence here, but this is football. And so far this season, the SEC looks like half a conference of what it has been in more ways than one.