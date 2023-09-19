SEC Slipping – Even The Fights Are Not As Good: 3 Gators, 1 Vol Suspended For A Half (?) For Role In Late Fisticuffs

updated

It is clearly looking like an off year in the Southeastern Conference.

-Overall, the quarterback group is likely the worst in a decade.

-The SEC is 1-4 against top 25 non-conference teams and 5-7 against Power 5 programs.

-For the first time since 2017, only one SEC team is ranked in the top 10 – No. 1 Georgia. The next best is No. 12 LSU, which has a non-conference, 45-24 loss to No. 8 Florida State. Alabama is No. 13 after falling out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015 because of a 17-3 “win” over 34-point underdog South Florida that was more like a loss. The then-No. 3 Tide’s 34-24 loss to No. 11 Texas in week two was its worst in a regular season since 2004.

SEC Not Looking So Powerful

-And the SEC fights are even a little off.

Florida/Tennessee Game Ends In Brawl After Cheap Shot

FLORIDA SHUTS DOWN TENNESSEE OFFENSE

Florida and Tennessee got in a fight as the Gators wrapped up their 29-16 upset of the No. 9 Vols in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday. In the end, it was just minor fisticuffs. In fact, it was basically half-ass, if you will.

SEC Suspends 4 Players, But Only For A Half

And on Monday, the SEC half punished the two programs. The league office suspended three Florida players – offensive linemen Damieon George and Micah Mazzccua and tight end Dante Zanders – for the first half Saturday against Charlotte and one Tennessee player – defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott – for the first half against Texas-San Antonio on Saturday.

You call that a suspension? Half a game versus two rent-a-wins?

You call that a fight?

Now, Mississippi State and Tulsa had a real fight in the Armed Forces Bowl in the 2020 season.

Kirk Herbstreit Has Strong Words For Mike Leach Over Bowl Brawl

Not promoting violence here, but this is football. And so far this season, the SEC looks like half a conference of what it has been in more ways than one.

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau joined OutKick as an SEC columnist in September of 2021 after covering LSU and the Saints for 17 years at USA TODAY Louisiana. He has been a national columnist/feature writer since the summer of 2022, covering college football, basketball and baseball with some NFL, NBA, MLB, TV and Movies and general assignment, including hot dog taste tests.

A New Orleans native and Mizzou graduate, he has consistently won Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) awards since covering Alabama and Auburn at the Mobile Press-Register (1993-98) and LSU and the Saints at the Baton Rouge Advocate (1998-2004). In 2021, Guilbeau won an FWAA 1st for a game feature, placed in APSE Beat Writing, Breaking News and Explanatory, and won Beat Writer of the Year from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA). He won an FWAA columnist 1st in 2017 and was FWAA's top overall winner in 2016 with 1st in game story, 2nd in columns, and features honorable mention.

Guilbeau completed a book in 2022 about LSU's five-time national champion coach - "Everything Matters In Baseball: The Skip Bertman Story" - that is available at www.acadianhouse.com, Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble outlets. He lives in Baton Rouge with his wife, the former Michelle Millhollon of Thibodaux who previously covered politics for the Baton Rouge Advocate and is a communications director.

